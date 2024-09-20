Zibra AI has launched ZibraVDB, a real-time VFX compression tool for both Unreal Engine and Houdini.

Designed for use in virtual production and VFX as well as gaming, the tool creates film-quality, real-time volumetric VFX by utilising GPU-powered compressed VDB effects. It aims to enable the use of previously impractical render volumes in real-time environments, such as new possibilities for realistic scene lighting, and save on cost, as processing times are lower and companies require less storage to process VFX.

ZibraVDB can compress 20x on average, and up to 100x in some instances—without increasing the build size.

It’s also possible to render volumetric effects in game engines in real-time; to reuse a volumetric effect in multiple use cases, optimising memory consumption; and to change the way an effect looks in different parts of the project with shaders. It also claims to make the rendering workflow up to two times faster than Unreal’s SVT.