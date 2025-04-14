The Associated Press (AP) has updated AP Newsroom with a number of AI-powered features.

These include Storylines, a new tool powered by Storytelling AI from ShortTok, that makes it easy to discover curated video and photo content organized around key themes and stories. For instance, when Pope Francis returned to the Vatican after his hospitalisation, Storylines surfaced adjacent themes like public reaction and recovery updates to help users explore every angle.

In addition, there is More Like This, also from ShortTok, that leverages AI to display visually similar and contextually relevant related content.

AI Media News is the newly-launched publication from Broadcast, Screen Daily, and Global Data covering everything AI in the media industry. You can follow its Linkedin account here, and X here, and sign up to its weekly newsletter here.

Other updates include customisable homepages, access to AP’s archives, and breaking news alerts with audio alerting.

“The all-new AP Newsroom is a truly user-centric platform that provides seamless access to AP’s rich portfolio of all-formats journalism,” said Kristin Heitmann, AP senior vice president and chief revenue officer. “This marks an important milestone in our efforts to help customers quickly get the content they need, jump on breaking news faster than ever before and uncover new angles on stories – all in service of being able to serve their own readers and audiences.”