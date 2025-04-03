Broadcasters can choose to deliver live dubbing using the original speaker’s cloned voice or select a voice from a curated voice bank

Deepdub has launched Deepdub Live, a real-time multilingual dubbing tool powered by the company’s proprietary Emotive Text-to-Speech technology.

Deepdub Live enables studios, broadcasters, and streaming platforms to deliver expressive “emotionally rich” dubbing for live sports commentary, esports shoutcasting, and breaking news coverage, says Deepdub.

Ofir Krakowski, CEO and co-founder of Deepdub, said: “For the first time, broadcasters can deliver real-time, multilingual dubbing that captures not just words, but the energy, urgency, and authenticity of live content. Whether it’s a game-winning goal, an emotional interview, or a breaking news update, Deepdub Live ensures that audiences worldwide receive the same emotional impact as the original broadcast, setting a new standard for live dubbing technology. This is a game-changer for sports, news, and entertainment – transforming how global audiences experience live events.”

Deepdub says the quality of its live dubbing is “as if it were originally produced in each language”, and it’s capable of real-time, emotive, and synchronised multilingual voice localisation.

The company’s proprietary eTTS technology dynamically adapts vocal tone, intensity, and energy levels to provide high-energy sports commentary, urgent breaking news, and immersive live event narration.

Broadcasters can choose to deliver live dubbing using the original speaker’s cloned voice or select a voice from Deepdub’s curated voice bank, pre-cleared for broadcast and streaming rights.

Built for enterprise-level production, the API-powered live dubbing solution ensures low-latency, high-accuracy synchronisation, delivering dubbing with frame-accurate alignment, ensuring a seamless viewing experience without noticeable delays, says Deepdub.

It supports more than 100 languages and dialects.