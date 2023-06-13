Little Dot Sport has produced a one-off broadcast and digital documentary for Ascot Racecourse on the career of Frankie Dettori.

Set to air on Sky Sports Racing in the UK, and over 20 broadcasters worldwide, the 25-minute special reflects on the jockey’s career ahead of his final Royal Ascot - 35 years after his first. The horse racing legend looks back at his favourite memories, what makes Royal Ascot so special for him, what he will miss most and what he is most looking forward to at Royal Ascot this year - which takes place 20-24 June.

It will also be available on Ascot Racecourse’s YouTube and Facebook channels from 14 June alongside the release of additional short form behind-the-scenes clips.

Little Dot Sport developed and produced the documentary, after agreeing a deal to create social media and digital content for Ascot Racecourse last year.

Jonny Williams, social media & digital content manager at Ascot Racecourse, said: “With this being Frankie’s last year at Royal Ascot, we wanted to capture the magic he has brought to the Royal Meeting each year and celebrate his extraordinary racing career. With the support of Little Dot Sport, we were able to recreate the story as told by Frankie himself.”

Robbie Spargo, director of Little Dot Sport, added: “Having produced a wide range of digital content for Ascot Racecourse over the last 18 months, it’s been hugely exciting to be able to bring our knowledge of the brand and its events - coupled with our digital-first approach - to broadcast platforms. What’s even better is that the production also enabled us to create more bespoke digital content with Frankie, providing cost efficiency and a consistent tone of voice to Ascot and their output.”