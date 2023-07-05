IMG Replay will continue to manage and license the video archive of the ATP Tour Archive

ATP Media and IMG Replay have extended their partnership to manage and license the video archive for the ATP Tour Archive until the end of 2025.

The archive is fully searchable and downloadable, and includes content from as far back as 1990. In total there is over 5,000 hours of content, largely from the ATP Masters 1000 and Nitto ATP Finals, as well as from the ATP 500 and ATP 250 events and Next Gen ATP Finals.

IMG has a large presence in tennis, owning and operating several ATP tournaments and handling media rights and commercial partnerships for Wimbledon. It is also a consultant to ATP Media.

Stuart Watts, chief operating officer of ATP Media, said: “IMG Replay does a fantastic job representing the ATP Tour Archive. We are excited to extend our long-standing partnership to ensure our extensive archive of action from the ATP Tour continues to be made fully accessible to our stakeholders and clients”.

Tom Barnes, vice president of IMG Replay, added: “Over the years, the ATP Tour has produced some of the most memorable moments not only in tennis, but in sport as a whole. We’re delighted to continue our global partnership with ATP Media so that storytellers can have unbeatable access to the sporting moments that matter via IMG Replay.”