Aurora has partnered with LIV Golf team Majesticks Golf Club to produce Inside The Ropes, a six-part behind-the-scenes series ahead of the 2025 season.

This is the first time a LIV Golf franchise team has granted full, behind-the-scenes access to a film crew. Inside The Ropes aims to, “bridge the gap between players and fans,” showing action on the course as well as the players’ lives away from it.

It captures pivotal moments from the Majesticks GC season such as a dramatic near-miss in Hong Kong, where a single putt derailed the team’s podium hopes, and revealing interviews with the team’s stars, including Lee Westwood revisiting his roots and reflecting on his career in a candid family-focused segment, and Henrik Stenson opening up about personal struggles and the pressures of high-stakes competition.

The first three episodes of Inside The Ropes are now available on the Majesticks GC YouTube page, and the launch of the series is being combined with a multiplatform campaign to engage fans. This includes social edits, teasers, and cutdowns being shared across Majesticks’ channels as well as those of players, partners, and influencers.

James Dunkley, general manager of Majesticks GC, which is co-captained by Westwood, Stenson and Ian Poulter, said: “The opportunity to document ‘Inside the Ropes’ across the entire season wasn’t one we wanted to miss.

“Our mission is to be a ‘winning team and thriving community, making the difference on and off the course’. So sharing first hand our ups and downs through the season is something we are committed to as a team. What better way to build community than being honest, open and genuine, always with positive intention. If we want fans to come with us on our journey it is important we show them truly what we are all about.”

He added: “We entrusted Aurora to partner with us on this project as they were committed to excellence and honesty throughout, pushing us to be brave and perhaps share things we otherwise wouldn’t have done. They truly became part of the team and quickly built trust with the entire team.”

Tom Crump, development director at Aurora, said: “This series showcases the raw emotion and sporting jeopardy of LIV Golf. We’ve worked closely with the Majesticks team to ensure fans see the highs and lows as they unfold. This kind of transparency is key to building deeper connections with fans and reshaping the narrative around the sport.”

You can watch the first episode of Inside The Ropes below.