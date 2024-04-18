The British & Irish Lions and Whisper have partnered to create Lions Productions.

Lions Productions will produce a documentary for the team’s 2025 tour of Australia, as well as all in-house content production and exclusive behind-the-scenes content including for the newly formed Lions Women’s Team. Its creation comes after the pair worked together on behind-the-scenes documentary Two Sides for the 2021 tour of South Africa.

This deal means Whisper will film all in-camp content incorporating broadcast, highlight packages and official digital content. Lions Productions will also act as the in-Tour production company for The British & Irish Lions commercial partners.

Ben Calveley, CEO, British & Irish Lions, said: “We are delighted to announce the formation of Lions Productions with Whisper which presents a milestone moment for The British & Irish Lions. For the first time the Lions now has an exclusive, in-house content offering which will allow us to bring fans premium and engaging content throughout our tour cycle. We know how important connecting with our fans is and Lions Productions will allow us to do so like never before as well as providing greater value for our partners.”

Carys Owens, managing director, Whisper Cymru: “Delivering sport as entertainment and telling great stories is what we do at Whisper, so to join forces with a formidable sporting brand like The British & Irish Lions and its partners, who are bursting with stories waiting to be told, is beyond exciting. Our last partnership brought great success and we will once again draw on the expertise of our documentary, digital, entertainment and broadcast teams to produce exciting content for this groundbreaking agreement.”