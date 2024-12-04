Brothers & Sisters has launched a specialist sports agency, Brothers & Sisters Sports Club.

The division has opened with WTA Ventures, the rights holder and commercial arm of the Women’s Tennis Association, as a client. This comes shortly after the agency won TNT Sports as a client, shortly before creating this new business unit.

Brothers & Sisters Sports Club offers end-to-end marketing services for rights holders, broadcasters and brands looking to, “maximise the value of their rights investments”. It is chaired by Robert Tansey, who worked as a brand director at Sky for almost 15 years, as well as chairing the Sky Tour De France team for part of that time.

Tansey previously worked with Brothers & Sisters in that role, with the agency a creative partner of Sky Sports for 17 years. Tansey and Brothers & Sisters created the Time Traveller Sky Sports campaign with Thierry Henry to promote the Premier League during that time.

A managing director will be named in January, and the sports division will be based in Brothers & Sisters London offices. The division will also operate under Brothers & Sisters’ not-for-profit principles.

Former Sky exec Andy Fowler founded Brothers & Sisters in 2005, as a breakaway from Sky TV and the entertainment industry.

Fowler said: “At a time when investment in sport is growing globally and everyone wants to find an edge to maximise the value of their rights, we don’t think the answer is just about data. We believe creativity is a commercial accelerator and that’s why our clients have trusted us with £20 billion of sports rights. Robert understands this better than most, having been our client on some of our most outstanding work, and we are more than excited to work with him again.”

Tansey added: “I’m delighted to be working with Brothers & Sisters again. They have consistently proved themselves as the very best creators of sports campaigns and, with the launch of Sports Club, we can now bring that expertise to a broader range of sporting clients.”