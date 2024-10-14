Buzz 16 has begun its production of the 2024/25 Premiership Women’s Rugby season, working with Limitless Broadcast to produce the competition for TNT Sports.

Limitless manages the delivery of both the PWR multilateral world feed and domestic unilateral feed for TNT Sports remotely from its recently expanded Remote Production Hub (RPH) in Woking, utilising two large PCRs and one MFR that houses the remote Television Match Official (TMO). The world feed is picked up by RugbyPass TV after a deal agreed last year, while TNT Sports also began showing the league in 2023.

Beginning with Gloucester-Hartpury’s 57-29 victory over Leicester Tigers on 6 October, Buzz 16 and Limitless are delivering multi-camera coverage of one-match per gameweek. There is also single-camera coverage of all other fixtures.

A “minimal” crew is onsite for the games, with a small tender and ‘uplink’ connectivity vehicle equipped with two Limitless Connect Modules (LCMs). Each LCM handles up to four cameras, delivering full shading, tallies, return vision, and comms, while an additional LCM pair is dedicated to managing the presentation and commentary, supporting the 1+3 presentation position and on-site commentator facilities respectively.

In addition, the EVS XtraMotion system, which uses AI to turn any camera’s footage into super slow motion, is in use alongside two EVS XT-VIA servers and X-File integration, as well as an in-house ultra-low latency return vision solution which provides a near real-time return vision to presentation and commentary monitors on-site with a delay under 100ms glass-to-glass.

Carina Filiali, head of production for Buzz 16 said “At Buzz 16, we are always looking for ways to push the boundaries of production to bring the viewer closer to the action, and partnering with Limitless Broadcast allows us to do just that. Their innovative approach not only enhances the quality of our coverage but also ensures we can work more sustainably and efficiently. Limitless ultra-low latency monitoring solution has been transformational for our production and presentation teams on site, removing the delays commonly incurred in remote production. And the introduction of exciting new AI-powered tools like EVS XtraMotion has opened new creative possibilities, enabling us to deliver dynamic and engaging content to viewers. It’s an exciting time for both the sports and production industries as we continue to evolve.”

Limitless’ CTO, Ben Harper, added, “We’re thrilled to deliver the Premiership Women’s Rugby for another season, offering our cutting-edge capabilities and new technology that will elevate the viewing experience and drive increased exposure to the women’s game. Traditional productions rely on one or two slow-motion cameras, forcing producers to compromise on camera angles and restricting choice. With EVS XtraMotion, this is no longer a limitation. Any angle capturing the action can now be played back in stunning 3x, 9x or 27x slow motion, whatever is required to tell the story in the best way. For Limitless to provide this within our approach is a no brainer.”