Cardiff Capital Region has partnered with Whisper and presenter Jason Mohammad’s company, Team Boundless, to launch a Creative Media Production Bootcamp focused on live sport production.

Taking place over 10 days from 8 April until 22 May, the bootcamp is being managed by Cardiff and Vale College and is part of the Cardiff Capital Region’s Cluster Skills Programme - fully funded by the Cardiff Capital Region and the UK Government Shared Prosperity Fund.

Applications are open to all, including career-returners or changers, graduates, or those who have just left education. More information is available here.

The course has been designed by Whisper, Team Boundless, and startup community Tramshed Tech, and aims to teach the essential skills for the creative industries, with a focus on live sport production. Mohammad will mentor the participants.

Rowena O’Sullivan, skills & talent manager at Cardiff Capital Region, said: “The Creative Bootcamp programme offers a unique opportunity for individuals seeking a career in the creative sector across the Region to connect with industry leaders and work on real world projects and we are particularly keen to ensure a diverse and inclusive cohort of learners.

“Creativity, innovation, and collaboration are integral components that fuel and inspire the flourishing creative industries in Wales, so we’re delighted to have brought together industry experts who are acknowledged as skills leaders in their particular field - with each of these teams providing the very best development programmes, proven to take learners to a level where they can make an immediate impact in the workplace.

“The Creative Bootcamp will help generate the skillsets that power the future businesses in South East Wales - delivering the talent pipeline that will help make South East Wales the connected, competitive and resilient region detailed in CCR’s Regional Economic & Industrial Plan.”

James Scorey, vice principal of business development at Cardiff and Vale College, said “This is an excellent example of Cardiff and Vale College’s targeted engagement with employers and stakeholders across priority sectors and illustrates how we are able to utilise funding and resources to close skills gaps and increase the pipeline of talent where it is most needed

Carys Owens, managing director at Whisper Cymru, commented: “Whisper is excited to bring this unique bootcamp to life and enhance the existing Whisper Academy experience. We see the power of mentorship and hands-on training and how it can positively impact the future of the creative industries. With the Paralympic Games being produced remotely from Cardiff this Autumn, it is a huge boost to the local economy as well as offering job opportunities for the future live broadcasters in an accessible environment.”

Mohammad added: “I am so excited to be working with CCR, Whisper, Tramshed and CAVC on this new project. We are ready to offer some fantastic masterclasses and opportunities by using our vast experience of live TV and broadcast. Our intention is to give people a chance to learn how to present, direct and produce shows, as well as many other things. We hope to inspire and create roles for people. Do not miss out on this amazing bootcamp.”