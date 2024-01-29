The trailer for Copa 71, a documentary film about the unofficial women’s World Cup in 1971, has been released.

Produced by Dogwoof and New Black Films and set to premiere in UK and Irish cinemas on 8 March, the film tells the story of the unofficial women’s World Cup held in Mexico in 1971. The tournament saw crowds of over 100,000, large sponsorships, extensive TV coverage, merchandise, and more, but has since been sidelined.

Copa 71 has been co-directed by James Erskine and Rachel Ramsay, who have previously worked together on the likes of Le Mans: Racing is Everything, Sachin: A Billion Dreams, and more. The film speaks to those who took part in the competition, as well as more recent players such as Brandi Chastain, and uses archive footage to tell the story of the tournament.

Current US footballer Alex Morgan is an executive producer, alongside both Serena and Venus Williams - whose Westbrook Studios are backing the project. The other exec producers are Alex Holmes, Jon Mone, Isha Price, Caroline Currier, and Oli Harbottle. Victoria Gregory producea on behalf of New Black Films alongside Westbrook Studios’ Jannat Gargi and Dogwoof’s Anna Godas. Arturo Calvete and Mark Roberts edited, with Rob Lord composing.

You can watch the trailer below.