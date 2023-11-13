Cut Media has produced Streets To The Peaks, a 30-minute documentary on the journey of twelve young athletes under the mentorship of John McAvoy as they discover trail running and train to take on a race at the iconic UTMB event in Chamonix.

McAvoy, who was convicted of armed robbery when he was younger, is now an ironman triathlete, and is working with the Youth Beyond Borders team to mentor the athletes participating in the Alpine Run Project. Originally conceived as a short form social media content before Cut Media decided to expand it due to the wealth of compelling content, the film portrays the young athletes’ motivations and goals as they prepare for the alpine trail race at Chamonix.

Stu Thomson, Cut Media founder and executive producer on the shoot, said, “As soon as we started capturing social content for the Alpine Run Project we knew there was a bigger story to tell so it’s been fantastic to bring this documentary to life.

“Working so closely with the young people involved has been truly inspiring. We have created a documentary that is told by them and embraced a style that blends their street background and outdoor sports culture. We literally placed the camera in their hands, letting the viewer go on the journey with them and experience it through their eyes and phone captured content.”

The film’s world premiere is scheduled to take place in London on Wednesday, November 15th, at the Everyman Cinema, Kings Cross, starting at 6.30 pm. The screening at the Kendal Mountain Festival is set for Friday, November 17th, at 7.30 pm and Saturday, November 18th, at 2.30 pm as part of the Kendal Mountain Festival’s Rise Up Screening.