Zig Zag produced film will be in cinemas for one night only

Defoe, a documantary film about the life and career of the former England striker Jermain Defoe, will launch in theatres for one night only on 29 February.

Directed by James Ross, and produced by Zig Zag Productions with CEO Danny Fenton exec producing, the film looks at Defoe’s life on and off the field - including the murder of his half-brother in 2009, the death of his father on the eve of the Euros in 2012 and then the sudden death of his 20 year old cousin just a few months later, as well as his well-known relationship with the late Bradley Lowery.

It includes access to those who know Defoe best, such as former managers Harry Redknapp and Gus Poyet, ex-teammates Peter Crouch and Joe Cole, the family of Bradley Lowery, and many more.

Plans for the film beyond its theatrical release are yet to be confirmed. It is distributed by Kaleidoscope Entertainment.

Ross said; “As a Spurs fan, working with a legend like Jermain was a dream come true. But though I knew his goals on the pitch, I never expected that by asking him to trace his roots and his career, it would reveal such a complex tale of love, loss, trauma and redemption off the pitch.”

Fenton added; “Telling Jermain’s story has been an absolute privilege. The film is a raw and honest account of a man with an undisputed talent who has managed to shine on the field while dealing with unbelievable heartache and pain. As Jermain says, ‘there is more to life than kicking a ball’.”

You can watch the trailer below.