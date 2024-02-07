It focuses on driving greater audience engagement and brand value through content innovation and technology

Audience engagement tech specialist Dizplai has launched Dizplai Creative, an ‘active content’ creative agency.

Dizplai Creative will focus on driving greater audience engagement and brand value through content innovation and technology, says Dizplai. More specifically, the agency aims to transform passive views and impressions into active engagement, delivering data, insight and loyalty.

Dizplai CEO, Ed Abis, said: “We believe that passive attention metrics and basic digital awareness are ineffective ways for marketers to measure the success of their campaigns. Audiences want more and are ready to engage in content more meaningfully. The investment brands, rights holders and broadcasters are making in content needs to show a stronger return, in the form of participation, true attention and engagement and ultimately sales.”

Dizplai Creative’s team includes Steve Munachen (creative director), Harry Macey (business director) and Koby Geddes (digital and content director).

Munachen has over a decade’s experience as a creative director, working at agencies specialising in sports (Pitch and Dark Horses), video games (ADVNCR), content technology (Push Live) and FMCG (Ogilvy).

Geddes led the digital and content teams at Betway and West Ham United, before joining CSM as a senior content director and ADVNCR as head of creative strategy.

Macey has extensive creative technology experience, as the former head of sales at Grabyo and sales director at Dizplai, before joining ADVNCR as the commercial director, where he, Geddes and Munachen formed their working partnership before leaving to start Dizplai Creative.

Munachen said: “We’re excited to work with progressive clients and create innovative campaigns that both brands and audiences love. When people are engaging, participating and being recognised and rewarded for their true attention everyone wins. Interactivity drives insight and data, allowing brands to understand their audience better, migrating ‘viewers’ from TikTok, YouTube, Twitch and Instagram into owned channels and databases, giving them more access and more control, without having to rely on the platform gatekeepers.”

PICTURED ABOVE (left to right): Harry Macey (business director), Steve Munachen (creative director) and Koby Geddes (digital and content director)