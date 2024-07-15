Organisation has issued RFP for production, distribution and marketing of series about its competitions

The EFL has issued a Request For Proposals for the production, distribution and marketing of a docuseries on its competitions.

The organisation would like the series, “to follow the dramatic proposition of the EFL’s highly competitive and tension-filled competitions, while also providing Member Clubs with global profile building opportunities through an in-depth look at the teams, players and communities involved.” Production could begin in the 2025/26 or 2026/27 seasons.

The bidders are being asked to consider financial returns, premium content and output, distribution, exposure and marketing, and the successful production company would gain “all areas” access to the EFL’s competitions. Responses must be received by the EFL by 5pm on 28 August.

EFL chief commercial officer Ben Wright said: “This is an unrivalled content opportunity with unparalleled access for production partners to the some of the most unpredictable, intense and exciting competitions in world football.

“The EFL has a rich carousel of story-telling opportunities and between our Clubs and competitions, the creative scope for a documentary series is extensive and is a wonderful opportunity showcase the Clubs and competitions on a global scale.”