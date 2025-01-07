Euroleague Basketball and IMG have renewed their partnership until the end of the 2035/36 season.

The pair have worked as a joint venture since 2016, with IMG assisting the continental basketball competition with media rights distribution, brand partnerships, strategic consulting, digital services, and streaming. It is also the league’s exclusive broadcast production partner.

The Euroleague joint venture is included in the deal that sees TKO acquire IMG, which was announced in 2024 and is expected to complete this year.

Paulius Motiejunas, Euroleague Basketball CEO, said: “This renewal marks a pivotal moment in our shared journey with IMG. Together, we have revolutionised European basketball and set new benchmarks for fan engagement and media production. Looking ahead, the Euroleague Basketball organisation and its shareholders are committed to continuing this successful partnership and bringing even greater experiences to our growing fanbase.”

Adam Kelly, President, Media, IMG, added: “We are proud of the transformational growth we have achieved in partnership with Euroleague Basketball. Together, we have significantly increased revenues and reach and reimagined the fan experience through enhancements across commercial partnerships, state-of-the-art production, competition structure, digital, streaming, and data. European basketball has never been in a stronger position, and we are committed to building even greater value for the league, competitions, clubs, partners, and fans for years to come.”