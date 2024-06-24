The film focuses on key Olympics events that have happened on 4 August

Eurosport has made a documentary about a consistently important date in Olympics history - 4 August.

The 60-minute documentary utilises an extensive archive to highlight key events from the day. It is called, August 4th – An Olympic Odyssey, and has been produced by the in-house team at Warner Bros. Discovery. The film premieres on Wednesday 3 July at 19:30 CEST on Max, discovery+ and Eurosport.

The documentary features exclusive interviews with Stuart Owen Rankin (grandson of Jesse Owens), Sky Brown (Tokyo 2020 Olympic bronze medallist), Marie-José Pérec (French triple Olympic gold medallist), and former athlete and sports administrator Lord Sebastian Coe.

It covers events from 4 August, including when Jesse Owens humiliated Adolf Hitler in Berlin in 1936; Fanny Blankers-Koen demolishing prejudices about gender, age and motherhood; Carl Lewis winning the 100m in Los Angeles; Super Saturday at London 2012; the first televised Paralympics in Toronto; and Sky Brown becoming Team GB’s youngest-ever winner of a medal in Tokyo.

Scott Young, group SVP content, production and business operations at Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe, said: “Our ‘Road to’ programming began nearly a year ago when we launched Paris, La Vie Sportive and our commitment to telling some of the most compelling stories that the Olympic movement offers remains undimmed. Whether it be through short-form or long-form, we aim to give an insight into the sacrifices made by athletes – past and present - in order to compete in an Olympic Games.

“August 4th – An Olympic Odyssey is an extraordinary documentary that explains some of the key stories that make this date what it is, told through many lenses that perfectly captures the essence of the Games and what it stands for.”