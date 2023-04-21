NEO Studios has completed production on the second series of Extreme E docuseries Race For The Planet.

A broadcaster for the four-part series will be announced later this year - the first series was shown by Prime Video. The docuseries goes behind the scenes of the electric car racing competition, covering both the races and the climate change stories of its race locations together.

Race For The Planet also aims to shine a light on gender equality, with Extreme E drivers made of a 50/50 split between men and women. There is strong female representation throughout the show, led by interviews with series commentator Jennie Gow and the championship’s TV reporter Laura Winter, alongside Extreme E’s world class pool of drivers on the grid and team personnel.

A sneak peek of the second series took place at the Electric Cinema in Notting Hill, London, this week, with the likes of Extreme E stars Christine GZ, driver for Carl Cox Motorport, and JBXE’s Hedda Hösas in attendance.

Anouk Mertens, global CEO of NEO Studios, said: “At NEO, we also couldn’t believe the outcome, and filming a championship as close as this helps to draw interest from the motorsport community and beyond.

“The access that we get to the series is the best we’ve experienced in terms of creating a fly on the wall documentary and that allows us to tell deeper human stories around the sport.

“The reason why NEO is invested in this project is because we feel Extreme E share the same values as us both on and off the track, particularly our ambition to highlight inequality in sport that still exists today. At NEO we focus on the fact that our shows highlight unexpected stories and often underrepresented voices throughout the sports world.”

Ali Russell, chief marketing officer for Extreme E, added: “We are absolutely thrilled to announce our second season of ‘Race for the Planet’. The series highlights the untold stories behind the scenes of Extreme E on and off the track and takes audiences along with us on this incredible adventure around the globe to witness environmental issues and solutions they might otherwise be unaware of.

“We have captured in a very raw form what it is like to race in Extreme E. We break down the barriers around the ups and down of motorsport, and there is no hiding the challenges faced and essentially, how extreme this championship is.

“It gives a real insight into the thoughts and emotions of some of the best drivers in motorsport, and that just makes this documentary even more unique and entertaining as we bring the audience into the heart of our racing and legacy projects.”