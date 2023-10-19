It’s agile and lightweight and is capable of capturing up to 500 frames per second

Sports producer FilmNova and facilities provider Timeline TV have created a super-slo-mo camera, called the SuperNova, which they are making available on the rental market.

The lightweight camera is capable of up to 500 frames per second and offers a continuous, live output as well as on-board burst recording at high speed.

FilmNova says the Camera SuperNova can provide dynamic shots from a variety of positions due to its lightweight and ability to be used by a single operator and moved around with ease.

SuperNova made its debut in August 2023 on the Professional Triathletes Organisation (PTO) Tour in Singapore.

Its ability to capture high quality shots at 500 frames per second make it “an ideal partner for host broadcast productions, including for use in montages and replays, enhancing the quality and production values across broadcast output,” says FilmNova.

The production company is the host broadcaster of PTO events, where it had previously trialled various super slo-mo cameras, including Phantom and Antelope Air. It decided both systems were too bulky and heavy, and were impractical as they required two operators.

FilmNova needed a lightweight, agile one-op system to move around triathlon transitions and the event zones with ease. It talked to Timeline TV who were already utilising a cabled version of what was needed, on a tripod with a boxed lens.

The companies launched a collaboration to combine the visual effect of that high frame rate camera, with the connectivity, size and weight of a lightweight RF handheld camera.

Timeline TV engineers designed and specified a high quality, 3D-printed alloy chassis with industry standard fittings that has allowed a flexible approach to building, attaching and balancing the various modules required to produce an ergonomic, lightweight design.

The camera’s onboard storage can record a total of 30,000 frames of video across four clips, recorded at frame rates of 50-500 fps, giving 60 seconds of real time recording at the highest frame rates.

The camera produces two outputs – live and replay. The live pictures from the camera are available to the live director and the high-speed playback is recorded on EVS for turnaround.

The record/replay functionality is controlled by the EVS operator using a StreamDeck controller, which the operator uses to select the required clip, control frame rate selection and to trigger replays.

The replay operation is totally driven from the OB truck and doesn’t involve the camera operator, who is free to continue working with the live director throughout to offer shots.