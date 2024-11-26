Company will distribute content across its brands such as Goal, Indivisa, and more

Footballco has been named as the media partner for Fifpro’s World 11.

The representative body for professional footballers around the globe, Fifpro received votes from 28,322 players from 70 countries to create the team of the year. The award used to be a part of the FIFA’s annual Best awards, but is now separate - with winners to be announced online and players to presented their trophies in person.

Footballco will create content around the competition for its various brands, including Goal, women’s football brand Indivisa, and regional brands such as SPOX (Germany), Voetbalzone (Netherlands) and Calciomercato (Italy). It will also produce coverage for its creative video formats, such as Front Three.

“The Fifpro World 11, which is now in its 20th year, is the recognition of the individual talent, dedication and hard work of footballers by their fellow professionals,” Fifpro acting general secretary Stéphane Burchkalter said. “We are delighted that Footballco will help us celebrate this moment that means so much to players.”

James Lamon, Footballco executive president of content and operations, said: “We’re excited to be working with Fifpro to celebrate the best players in the world and continue our strategy of bringing our fans closer to the players they love. Through a combination of popular video formats and a truly global audience, we know we can celebrate these players in a way that will resonate with fans and be just as enjoyable for the players involved.”