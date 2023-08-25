A collection of photos taken during Broadcast Sport’s tour of the production and broadcast facilities in Budapest

As the World Athletics Championships enters its final weekend, Broadcast Sport presents a photo gallery of images from behind-the-scenes in Budapest.

Broadcast Sport spent two days with World Athletics Productions (the joint venture between World Athletics and ITN Sport that creates the host broadcast of World Athletics events) touring the production and broadcast areas of the event, and talking to key members of the production and broadcast teams to find out how the event is televised.

Our extensive behind-the-scenes report will be published next week. Until then, here’s a teaser of what’s the come, with a photo gallery of images we shot during our tours of the production facilities.

The World Athletics Championships is the largest sporting event to be held in Hungary, with athletes competing from more than 200 countries. International television coverage is expected to reach more than a billion people worldwide.

The Championships take place in the purpose-built National Athletics Centre on the banks of the Danube, while the marathon and race walks are held on the city’s streets, starting and ending in Heroes’ Square.

The broadcast compound is twice the size that it was for the World Athletics competition in Oregon last year, and includes 10 galleries, over 250 cabins, more than 20 rights holder OB trucks, six studios, 10km of power cable, 52km of SMPTE cable, 22km of fibre installed, and 130+ cameras with a full team of 400 on the ground.

Broadcast Sport’s full behind-the-scenes report from the World Athletics Championships 2023 will be published next week.