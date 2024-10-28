Google Pixel and The Powerhouse Project, an initiative to encourage women in sport, have partnered to create Pixel FC Academy, a programme to help women into football media and content careers.

The Academy comprises of a five month programme of workshops covering topics including broadcast punditry, production, written press, and creating viral social content. The participants will use Google Pixel devices and their AI tools to create content, as well as gaining hands-on experience at Pixel partners Liverpool FC, Arsenal FC, and the FA.

This will involve filming with the Arsenal and Liverpool FC Women’s first teams, getting access to an open training session at St George’s Park and the chance to go pitchside to cover a live WSL match. Participants will also work with pundits from ITV to create digital and social content for their channels during Lionesses matches - ITV recently renewed its deal to broadcast the side’s qualifiers, Nations League fixtures, and friendlies.

Graduates will have the opportunity to apply for industry placements after graduating, including work experience or paid internships with selected partners, depending on performance. In addition, all graduates will be paired with a mentor from the sports industry to support their development.

Rosie and Mollie Kmita, founders of The Powerhouse Project, said: “The thing we really love about Pixel FC Academy is that we’re providing behind the scenes access to industry leading individuals who are in these jobs every day, from journalists, producers, presenters and pundits to social media content creators. It’s a one stop shop that will equip you for your future career.”

Both met with former England Women’s players Karen Carney and Fara Williams to launch the initiative, and Carney said: “I love the fact that Pixel FC Academy has been created. Looking back, a learning space like this where I could fail in a safe environment would have been brilliant. There’s clearly a need and demand for it, so if you’re interested, my advice would be to sign up - it’s an amazing opportunity.”

Williams added: “Previously we didn’t see enough females and when you go into a male dominated industry, you feel like you’ll always be judged. It’s crucial that we’re breaking down barriers and providing amazing levels of support to give women the confidence they need to succeed.”

Eileen Mannion, vice president of marketing at Google UK, said: “Google Pixel’s ambition is to help shape a more inclusive future for the sport and empower more women to enter the industry. Following the success of Pixel FC’s content creators at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, Pixel FC Academy will now create tangible opportunities for the next generation of talent, helping to make football, and roles in football media, more accessible.”