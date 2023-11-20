Full screen in popup Previous

Gravity Media and SX Global have teamed up to deliver coverage of the upcoming Australian round of FIM World Supercross Championship across multiple international territories.

Gravity Media Australia will provide a 16 camera coverage, including speciality cameras, in a broadcast and technical collaboration to deliver the all-screens production of the World Supercross Australian Grand Prix at Marvel Stadium across 24-25 November.

Gravity Media Australia and SX Global will deliver this coverage of the World Supercross Championship Australian Grand Prix across major international broadcast and digital platforms, including the Seven Network in Australia, FOX Sports in the United States, DAZN covering Europe, India and Japan, and BT Sport in the United Kingdom.

WSX – the FIM World Supercross Championship – is the combination of live action motorsport and entertainment, including live music, pyrotechnics, freestyle motocross shows and more.

Adam Bailey, chief executive officer, SX Global, said: “We’re extremely proud and excited to partner with Gravity Media Australia to deliver an incredible, global broadcast of the World Supercross Boost Mobile Australian Grand Prix. Innovation, and establishing new and creative ways to showcase this incredible sport, is core to our vision for the WSX brand and we need the best providers – like Gravity Media Australia – to help us deliver on this promise.”

Nathan Prendergast, head of TV and broadcast, SX Global, added: “I’m excited to have a technical partner like Gravity Media onboard for the final round our championship. Having worked across the world I have no doubt that the Gravity team in Australia are amongst the best in the world at delivering motorsports coverage.”

Ben Madgwick, director, media services and facilities at Gravity Media, said: “Gravity Media Australia is proud to partner with SX Global on the World Supercross Championship and the WSX Australian Grand Prix. Gravity Media will be delivering a broadcast production and technology outcome across conventional broadcast and immersive POV cameras to capture the action. We are delighted to be working with SX Global as its preferred technical partner and share this exciting sport with a global audience.”