HBS has opened a UK arm, with a London office to open in January 2024.

The office will be led by Jamie Aitchison, who becomes HBS managing director. Aitchison has over 30 years’ experience in the industry, including overseeing the Paralympics as head of sport during 12 years at Channel 4, two years as commercial director at Aurora, over five years as an executive producer at Sunset+Vine, and over 12 years as a producer at ITV Sport. He has worked with HBS on four previous FIFA World Cups.

HBS provides host broadcast services across major events around the globe - including FIFA’s slate of competitions, the Rugby World Cup, Roland-Garros, Concacaf events, and more in recent years.

Dan Miodownik, HBS CEO, said: “Jamie’s in–depth knowledge of the production market, and the key figures within it, as well as his long prior working relationship with HBS made him an obvious candidate to lead our operation in the UK. He has a hugely impressive track record on U.K.-based events, as well as major international productions on the grandest scale, and we look forward to seeing him put that expertise to use on our upcoming projects. ”

Aitchison added: “Having worked with HBS for nearly 20 years in a variety of roles, I am delighted to be joining the company full-time for this next exciting phase of growth in the UK. I can’t wait to get started with our clients, partners and suppliers.”