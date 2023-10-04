ITN has partnered with Engage Digital Partners to enhance its offering in sport and gaming.

The production company and digital agency will offer integrated solutions to rights holders and sponsors. Engage Digital Partners works in a range of areas, including content creation, audience data, martech, audience development and performance marketing, and has offices in the UK, Australia and India. It has worked with the likes of the ICC, Real Madrid, World Rugby, Chelsea, the NBA, F1, and more.

Meanwhile, ITN Sport comes into this agreement having just completed work on the World Athletics Championships - which it produces as part of World Athletics Productions, a joint venture formed with World Athletics. Broadcast Sport was onsite in Budapest, Hungary, for the event and went behind-the-scenes of the production.

Alastair Waddington, director of ITN Sport, said: “As the landscape evolves, clients want integrated solutions; we know the impact event periods can have on boosting the profile of a brand’s proximity to fans. Working with EDP will allow us to do just that and bring more value and efficiency to the process.”

Gregg Oldfield, CEO of Engage Digital Partners, added: “ITN brings a level of scale and allows us to combine our skills, in particular leveraging our data and analytics resource to support the development of actionable solutions and content to maximise fan and athlete engagement. We are excited about the new value a joined up approach can offer clients”.