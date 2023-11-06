NEO Studios is producing a feature-length documentary with Bayern Munich and Germany footballer Thomas Müller for Prime Video.

Production is already underway on the film, which will focus on the forward’s final player years and feature interviews with Müller, his family and other figures in his life, as well as behind-the-scenes footage. It’s directed by André Hörmann (Im Ring), and produced by Sadoux Kim (former senior creative executive at Amazon Studios, overseeing The Grand Tour, All or Nothing: Manchester City, and All or Nothing: NZ All Blacks).

Currently under the working title of Thomas Müller, the film, which will be available worldwide on Prime Video, will detail the footballer’s humble beginnings in rural Bavaria and his start at Bayern Munich at just 10 years old, to his Bundesliga breakthrough and rise to international stardom, becoming Germany’s most decorated football player. In addition to the highs and lows of his professional career, viewers will also experience the challenges Müller faces on a daily basis as a teammate, friend and husband with the attention and pressure surrounding him.

Müller said: “I am looking forward to the exciting project of a documentary about me! The way from the village square in Paehl via FC Bayern Munich to the World Cup title has been a fairy tale for me so far. But in the life of every athlete there are moments you don’t want to relive. And maybe these stories are even more memorable for the audience. What I will experience in the next few months remains to be seen. But I’m sure the film will give viewers new and interesting insights into my life not only as a football player, but also as a person off the field.”

Philip Pratt, head of German originals at Prime Video Germany, Austria and Switzerland, added: “Thomas Müller is an incomparable football player, an absolute legend at FC Bayern and in the national team, who not only stands out on the pitch with his special playfulness, but also always inspires enthusiasm off the pitch with his humor and his open and honest manner. Prime members can look forward to a first-class documentary with absolute entertainment value,”

Anouk Mertens, NEO Studios CEO, said: “NEO Studios is thrilled to be producing this definitive documentary about one of Germany’s greatest footballers and an icon of international sport. The film will dive into Thomas’ great career with the club of his heart, FC Bayern Munich, while also planning to shine one last time with the German national team.”