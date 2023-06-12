Aurora will continue to produce the world feed and global highlights programmes for the 2023 Nitrocross season.

Aurora was originally brought in last year for the competition’s inaugural edition, when it was called Nitro Rallycross. It has since rebranded to Nitrocross. Nitrocross 2023-24 comprises ten rounds in six locations, starting at MidAmerica Outdoors Oklahoma on 16-17 June at a track designed by Nitrocross founder Travis Pastrana.

To capture this, Aurora will use a combination of track & RF cameras, live on-boards, drones and FX cameras, with video-game inspired shots that will take audiences in close to the action, and a refreshed suite of data driven graphics to tell the on-track story.

Jarod DeAnda will lead the presentation, with Andrew Coley as lead commentator. In addition, Katie Osbourne will report from the paddock, creating content with drivers, team members, friends, family, and fans on the ground, while Pastrana himself will join the on-screen team alongside competing behind the wheel.

Brett Clarke, president – Nitrocross, Thrill One Sports & Entertainment, said: “We are excited to set out on this new chapter for Nitrocross alongside an experienced partner in Aurora Media Worldwide. Drawing from their expertise across premier sport and specifically motorsport, Aurora has captured all of the drama and intensity from the pits to the podium, then seamlessly delivered every moment to thrill-loving racing fans worldwide. We look forward to another lap with the Aurora team this season.”

Lawrence Duffy, managing director of Aurora Media Worldwide, added: “We are thrilled to be continuing the adventure with Nitrocross. Last season was huge for the series with the debut of the Group E class and the FC1-X, the fastest electric vehicle in racing. This season they are turbo charging everything. Bigger tracks, bigger grids and bigger jumps. Nobody can put on an all-US show like Travis Pastrana and the Nitro team. Combined with the ambition of Thrill One, it’s not just the cars that can fly.”