Noah Media Group has appointed Adam Cohen as its head of development.

Cohen joins after a year as development executive at KEO Films, and previously spent five-and-a-half years at Fulwell 73 - where he began working on both scripted and non-scripted content and was later entrusted with the opportunity to establish and lead a development team at Fulwell dedicated to music and sport documentaries. His first position in the industry came when his first documentary was picked up for a non-broadcast pilot by Tiger Aspect Productions in 2013.

Cohen’s group at Fulwell 73 sold the likes of Supergreed and Who Killed The KLF to Sky, Captains and The World Cup to Netflix, and Mud, Sweat and Tears to Amazon Prime. He also developed projects such as Jack Whitehall’s Training Days for YouTube Originals and Amongst The Stars for Disney+.

Cohen said: “I’m delighted to be joining Noah Media Group. Their groundbreaking sports documentaries have repeatedly set the standard and what’s in production via their content fund will take this to an incredibly exciting new level. With our shared sporting background and an aligned ambition to tell global stories that transcend, I’m thrilled to be joining the team at such an exciting juncture.”

John McKenna, CEO at Noah Media Group, added: “Adam’s appointment as head of development signals an exciting new chapter for us as a company. His impressive achievements, creative acumen, and commitment to excellence make him an invaluable addition to the Noah Media team at a very exciting time for the Company.”