Noah Media Group has promoted Esther Randall to chief operating officer.

Randall will now work across all day-to-day operations at the production company, and joins its board.

She joined the company as head of legal and business affairs in 2021, having previously worked as head of film and TV for nine years at iLaw Solicitors. While at iLaw, she worked with a number of clients, including Noah, advising on rights acquisition, sales, distribution, and more.

Before iLaw, Randall worked as a solicitor at DMH Stallard, and as a producer at a number of production companies.

Randall said: “I am delighted to be working more closely with John McKenna (CEO) and the board to help grow and steer the business forwards in this ever-evolving market. We’ve got a really talented team here at Noah with some fantastic projects in production and a strong development slate. I am looking forward to playing a bigger part in the company at such an exciting time.”

Noah Media Group CEO John McKenna said: “Esther is a trusted and talented colleague, who I’ve worked with closely since Noah formed. She is respected by everyone in the company and is a key person in how we operate. Working together in this new way will allow us to maximise the exciting opportunities we have, deliver the brilliant projects from our creative team in the best possible way and realise our production and technology ambitions.”