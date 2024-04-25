NWSL clubs will install two additional AI cameras at every stadium in the league, providing multi-angle video in the cloud

AI automated sports video provider Spiideo has expanded its partnership with the NWSL (National Women’s Soccer League) to provide multi-angle AI automated capture of high-quality video, together with data breakdowns on all games across the league.

The NWSL has equipped all stadiums across the league with Spiideo’s AI camera systems, and teams, players and coaches have access to Spiideo’s cloud-based League Exchange video platform, providing game breakdowns including detailed player actions based on deep event tags, as well as game events.

This enables teams to identify game-changing moments, refine tactics, enhance player development and elevate the standard of play across the league.

The extension of the partnership between the NWSL and Spiideo will lead to the installation of two additional AI cameras at every stadium in the league, providing multi-angle video in the cloud.

The added AI cameras will be located behind the goals, capturing live footage across every game, as well as offering additional insights.

In addition to the cameras, Spiideo says many teams have also purchased its video analysis platform Spiideo Perform, to provide panoramic video and interactive overlay data visualisation tools, for in-depth performance analysis.

NWSL chief sporting director, Tatjana Haenni, said: “Our collaboration with Spiideo has been transformative, and this extended partnership will continue to enrich our league’s ecosystem. With these tools at our disposal, our clubs are continuing to enhance on-field tactics and strategic development, strengthen the standard of play across the league and set new benchmarks for excellence in our sport.”

Patrik Olsson, CEO and co-founder of Spiideo, adds: “Spiideo has always been at the forefront of sports technology, and our continued partnership with the NWSL underscores our commitment to advancing sports, and more specifically women’s soccer. By providing advanced AI tools for analysis and production, we aim to support the NWSL in its mission to showcase the talent, passion, and excitement of women’s soccer.”