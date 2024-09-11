Live broadcast specialist Over Exposed has unveiled a state-of-the-art 4K outside broadcast truck, to cater for demand for high-quality live event coverage.

The vehicle is equipped with the latest tech to enable 4K video production (see box below), and is aimed at ultra-high-definition coverage of sports, concerts, and live entertainment.

The unit can handle multiple 4K cameras, advanced graphics systems, and comprehensive audio workflows. It’s also designed for efficient setup and operation, allowing the production team to adapt quickly to the dynamic environments of live events.

Over Exposed’s fleet includes three OB trucks as well as multiple derig/flyaway systems and remote galleries.

The 4K OB truck is expected to be fully operational by mid-September.

Over Exposed’s 4K Outside Broadcast Truck: Chassis Mercedes Benz Axor 2529 26-tonne 6.0m rigid chassis Production Ross Carbonite 4K vision mix with Ross Touchdrive 3S surface

20 Screen Monitor Stack, comprising 8 individual camera monitors, 10 multi-viewer screens, dedicated transmission and programme preview monitors

20-camera Audio Calrec Omega full feature digital 56-fader audio mixer

Riedel Artist 128 talk-back

Comprehensive Video and audio monitoring for Dolby 5.1

Isolated sound room Vision EVS Axon CCP 4801B Cerebrum broadcast control and monitoring system

Miranda NVision 8280 router and Densite 3 glue

Riedel Balero backbone routing Cameras Sony HDC 4300/3500/5500 for live events

Sony FX9 for cinematic shoots and music events

Ed Tischler, director at Over Exposed, said: “Our investment in the new 4K outside broadcast truck demonstrates our commitment to providing top-tier live event coverage that meets the demands of today’s audiences. This advanced technology not only enhances our capabilities but also positions us to deliver exciting and immersive content that engages viewers in a whole new way.”