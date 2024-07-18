Sven follows the highs and lows of the first foreign manager of the England national team throughout his career

Prime Video’s documentary about Sven-Goran Eriksson will launch on Prime Video in the UK, Ireland, and Nordics on 23 August 2024.

Sven will follow the highs and lows of the first foreign manager of the England national team throughout his career.

Prime Video describes Sven as “the stranger-than-fiction story about football’s most unpredictable character, following the rise (and tabloid emblazoned fall) of the former England manager, intertwined with the heart-breaking and moving reality of Sven’s terminal cancer diagnosis”.

The documentary features David Beckham, Wayne Rooney, Roberto Mancini, Kasper Schmeichel, Nancy Dell’Olio and Faria Alam.

Sven is produced by Whisper and Up&Away Film Entertainment, directed by Claudia Corbisiero (Bobby Robson: More than a Manager), produced by Chris Grubb (Ben Stokes: Phoenix from the Ashes) and Drew Masters (14 Peaks, Nothing is Impossible) and executive produced by James Quinn for Up&Away, and Sunil Patel and Mark Cole for Whisper.