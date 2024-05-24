The three-part documentary series is released globally today (Friday 24 May) and follows the 2023 English Ashes season

The third installment of Prime Video’s sports documentary series, The Test, is released globally today (Friday 24 May).

The three-part series will show the key moments from behind-the-scenes at the 2023 English Ashes season.

The Test Season Three follows the Australian men’s cricket team as they embark on a gruelling tour of England and face off against cricket’s two great superpowers: India, with a star-studded line-up featuring the legendary Virat Kohli; and England, who have redefined their game under Ben Stokes.

Prime Video says this season explores the untold, emotional, and personal stories behind the sporting moments, as the players are confronted with merciless opponents, hostile crowds, and the pressure of a legacy-defining tour.

Players such as Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, and Alex Carey reflect on key moments with their families.

Pat Cummins, captain of the Australian men’s Test team, said: “There are no greater rivals, and I know people will love taking an inside look at what was going on behind the scenes when season three launches. Winning the World Test Championship, which began our UK tour, was a victory the whole squad was enormously proud of. It was and still is a huge goal of ours. And as always, The Ashes brings with it plenty of controversy and defining moments. I am sure people from all walks will enjoy an exclusive look at what happens on and off field during these campaigns.”

The Test Season Three is produced by Amazon MGM Studios in collaboration with Cricket Australia and Whooshka Media.

The executive producers are Mish Armstrong, Adrian Brown, and Richard Ostroff. The co-directors are Sheldon Wynne and Adrian Brown.

Richard Ostroff, head of broadcasting and production at Cricket Australia, said: “The third season of The Test captures the gripping tussle between Australia and India at the World Test Championship Final, and the extraordinary behind-the-scenes drama of the 2023 Ashes in England. Cricket fans in Australia and across the world will ride all the emotions and tight contests, as our players battle it out on the biggest stages of all. This series will be the best yet.”

Directors Adrian Brown and Sheldon Wynne, added: “Given how dramatic the World Test Championship Final and The Ashes in England were, this season promises to share the riveting moments that took place behind the scenes that have never been shown before. As well as the inspiring and emotional stories that show just how much this tour meant to our Australian men’s cricket team.”