They will roll out a series of live video production enhancements and expanded distribution across linear broadcast and streaming services in 2025

Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF) and LTN have partnered on a series of live video production enhancements and expanded distribution across linear broadcast and streaming services in 2025.

Pro Volleyball Federation is the leading professional volleyball league in the United States and airs on broadcasters including CBS, FOX Sports, and Roku.

It launched last year, and had 3.9 million views of its content on YouTube.

This year, the federation has expanded its broadcast coverage by 350%, with content including 45 linear broadcast matches and 70 live digital events.

Its broadcast mix includes subscription-based and ad-supported viewing models.

LTN provides Pro Volleyball Federation with on-site and remote live video production services, enabling a nine-camera centralised production from LTN’s production facility and technical operations center (TOC) in Kansas City.

LTN’s services for Pro Volleyball Federation include signal ingest, custom graphics, audio mixing, video switching, replay, and on-site announcer integration, preparing and delivering all televised events for major national broadcast and global streaming partners via the LTN network.

LTN’s live event versioning product, LTN Arc, also enables Pro Volleyball Federation to create tailored versions of live event feeds that meet the formatting, audio, and monetisation requirements of digital platforms. Features include remote announcer integration, scorebug graphics, watermarks, and video slating during key moments.

For the distribution of content, LTN’s IP video distribution network provides less than 300ms latency worldwide.

Jen Spicher, CEO, Pro Volleyball Federation, said: “PVF is innovation-first and committed to growing the game through world-class experiences and best-in-class technology choices. LTN provides us with unique technologies, top infrastructure and trusted live video production expertise to help our fast-growing sport scale and reach new audiences. We’ve elevated our production quality, revenue potential and efficiency with LTN while achieving the flexibility we need as a nimble organization — this partnership supports our blueprint for growth.”

Chris Myers, LTN EVP, chief revenue officer, added: “A new breed of sports leagues are unlocking unprecedented audience and business growth through smart technology partnerships. We work with the biggest federations and fastest-growing leagues in the world. Partnerships like this are all about fueling growth and pushing innovation through gold-standard technologies and intelligent automation. Organisations like PVF make forward-thinking live video production choices to scale their operations, widen their audience, and deliver immersive viewing experiences on any platform.”