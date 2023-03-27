Sunset+Vine has been named the host broadcaster for the 2023 ICF Canoe Slalom World Championships.

The competition will take place in the UK in September, with the London 2012 Olympic canoe venue, Lee Valley White Water Centre, hosting. The annual six-day event includes athletes from more than 50 countries competing in individual and team races - with Olympic qualification on the line this year.

Sunset+Vine will provide full host broadcast services, include world feed production. The coverage will include a 14-camera plan, including super slomo and on-course minicams, and cover the quarter-finals, semi-finals, and finals of all events.

Andrew Preece, executive director at Sunset+Vine, said: “We are very excited to be the ICF and British Canoeing’s broadcast partner for a major world championship back at the London 2012 Olympic venue at Lee Valley White Water Centre. Our team is working on delivering an innovative camera plan and exciting coverage for an event that looks set to attract the big names of the sport to London.”

Ashley Metcalfe, CEO at British Canoeing, added: “We are delighted to be working with Sunset+Vine to bring the excitement of canoe slalom and kayak cross to new audiences. Sunset+Vine come with a fantastic track record in delivering high quality production and I have no doubt they will showcase our sport in its best possible light.”