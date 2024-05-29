Sunset+Vine has agreed a three-year extension to its deal with the FEI, the world governing body for equestrian sports.

Its agreement with the FEI, which continues a two-year relationship between the pair, will see Sunset+Vine supporting in the distributing of the media rights, including the three Olympic disciplines of Jumping, Dressage and Eventing. Competitions include the 2025 and 2027 FEI European Championships and the 2026 FEI World Championships, as well as the FEI’s new, exciting Team Jumping Series – the Longines League of Nations.

Sarsfield Brolly, head of media partnerships at Sunset+Vine, commented on the FEI deal: “I am absolutely delighted that we have been able to build on the consultancy that we have been providing to the FEI over the last two years, and cement a long-term contract in looking after their premium events.”

Ralph Straus, commercial director at FEI, added: “We are very pleased to renew our partnership with Sunset+Vine. Their expertise and commitment to showcasing our sport will be invaluable, and this new agreement will not only enhance the visibility of our premier events, but also bring the excitement of equestrian sports to a broader global audience.”

Sunset+Vine has also agreed to launch a new TV programme with World Chess. Scheduled to air from September 2024 to July 2025, the programme will aim to enhance the way chess is shown on TV, and the series will include ten episodes of 30 minutes each. It will feature content that addresses major issues in the world of chess, including cheating, gender equality, politics and scandals, as well as coverage of major events.

Ilya Merenzon, CEO of World Chess, commented: “We are excited to launch this new TV program at a time when chess is experiencing a global boom.

“Our goal is to bring the excitement, drama, and strategic depth of chess to a wider audience. With the expertise of Sunset+Vine, this TV series will not only entertain but also educate and inspire viewers around the world.

“Following the successes of our Armageddon Series, which we launched in 2023 across major TV channels including Bloomberg and MSNBC, we are excited to continue innovating and expanding the reach of chess, using our new TV series to recognise and celebrate this competitive sport.”

Peter Angell, CEO of Sunset+Vine, stated: “We are proud to partner with World Chess on this innovative project. Our team is committed to showcasing the intensity and intrigue of chess, making it accessible and engaging for a global audience.”