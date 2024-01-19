Sunset+Vine has been named as the host broadcaster for the International League T20.

Hosted across three stadiums in the UAE, it is the second year of the franchise cricket tournament - with Sunset+Vine also on board for the inaugural competition. It runs from 19 January until 17 February and players include England’s Joe Root, Gus Atkinson, and Chris Jordan.

Sunset+Vine executive producer Huw Bevan will lead a 160-strong team to produce a world feed, English language pre, post & highlights shows, and a dedicated Hindi language feed for the League and global rights holder Zee TV for all 34 matches. There will be 22 commentators and presenters in addition to the production team.

There will be 31 match cameras, including an array of Ultra and Supermotion cameras and replay systems, Spidercam, Drone and Buggy cameras, Hawkeye DRS and QT real time player tracking graphics. There are also two new cameras to capture insights from inside the third umpire room.

Bevan said: “We are delighted to partner with DP World ILT20 for production of the second season. We saw the entertainment and quality of play that was generated in the first season and how it captured the imagination of cricket fans worldwide; and are excited to see how the League develops in this second season.”

David White, CEO at DP World ILT20, added: “The DP World ILT20 Season two promises to be bigger and better as we are ready to build further on the success of the inaugural season last year. Last season’s production produced by Sunset+Vine working with Zohaib Hussain - the league’s broadcast production consultant, reached out to more than 365 million viewers around the world. The viewers enjoyed the action on linear and digital platforms of Zee Entertainment and its syndication partners. We are excited and aiming to reach new milestones in Season two.”