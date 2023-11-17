Sunset+Vine will produce the inaugural Baseball United event, the All-Star Showcase taking place on 24 and 25 November at Dubai International Stadium.

Baseball United is the region’s first professional baseball league, and the Showcase will include a two-game series between Baseball United’s East All-Stars and West All-Stars, comprising of 22 professional players - including former Major League Baseball All-Stars Robinson Cano, Bartolo Colon, and Pablo Sandoval – alongside three prospects from the region.

The live broadcast will include a 13-camera production, bespoke titles and animations, and several mic’d up players. It will also include a 30-minute pre-game show, and a post-game wrap-up.

Sunset+Vine will work with NEP Singapore to help deliver the live coverage as well as Sports Media Technology (SMT), based in the US, to provide graphic support. This includes the use of SMT’s PITCHf/x technology to track pitch trajectories and speeds. Sunset+Vine will also have a dedicated team posted on the ground in Dubai focused on generating social and digital content.

Kash Shaikh, Chairman, CEO, and majority owner of Baseball United, said: “Sunset+Vine has done outstanding work across many sports over the years. Now, I’m excited for them to be a part of the first professional baseball production in the history of this region. They’ve been with us as we’ve begun to transform our early vision into next week’s exciting reality. Our collective teams are fully-focused on putting on a great show.”

Sunset+Vine chairman Jeff Foulser added: “Sunset+Vine is delighted that Baseball United have trusted us with providing the host broadcast coverage for this exciting new event. We’re looking forward to two fantastic games in Dubai and hope that we can play our part in helping to inspire a new legion of baseball fans in Asia and the Middle East.”