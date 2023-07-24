Team Whistle and Adobe have partnered to create short form video series, The Beautiful Game.

The series features top NWSL players speaking about their most inspiring moments and memories, with edits and animations added with Adobe Express. For example, Carli lloyd recounts her competitive childhood, the many setbacks she was faced with and ultimately her determination to be at the top of her game. Meanwhile, Ashlyn Harris shares her experience of being the youngest starter in the U19s team at age 16, her deep love for fashion and her early setbacks that she didn’t let define her.

It is being distributed across Team Whistle and Adobe social channels, as well as the NWSL players social profiles, during the Women’s World Cup this month and next.

Heather Freeland, chief brand officer at Adobe, said: “At Adobe, we’re committed to celebrating and supporting women in sharing their stories, having their voices heard and being successful in exploring their passions. As part of our ongoing commitment to elevating pioneering women in sports and supporting the next generation of fans, we’re proud to partner with Team Whistle to help continue to amplify unique perspectives and stories in creative ways.”

Vinnie Butera, VP of partnerships & brand strategy at Team Whistle, added: “With the cultural importance of the Women’s World Cup, and the global challenges that time differences create, brands have an opportunity to lead the conversation with fans by pushing custom content on digital and social. Team Whistle’s specialty is naturally connecting brands with accessible storytelling that resonates with fans around these types of key tentpole moments.”