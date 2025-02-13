Technical production company also adds MD for Southeast Asia, and head of brand and communications

York-based technical sport production company Tell has made a triple hire, including Jack Nicklin as its managing director.

Nicklin joins the business after a role as a production executive at World Rugby, and has also worked as a production manager at IMG, Channel 4 and BBC Sport. He has also been a digital broadcast producer at Cricket Australia during almost 15 years in the industry. Nicklin will be based in York, UK, forming part of the senior leadership team at Tell.

Nicklin said: “This is an opportunity which provides both personal and professional growth for me. I’m really pleased to join the team at Tell, a successful company based in Yorkshire, and look forward to helping them realise the potential of this fantastic company.”

Tell will continue to be led by director and founder Tom Ellis, with two more senior hires to support him. These include Alex Wong as managing director for Southeast Asia, working from a newly launched office in Kuala Lumpur. Wong has worked with the Badminton World Federation, Asian Football Confederation, Professional Triathletes Organisation in the past, and will be supported by Azman Azmy, who joins as senior producer, formerly of AE Live and Astro.

Ellis said: “We have found a welcoming home-from-home in Kuala Lumpur. The people, culture and opportunity in this city and region fit with our vision to create extraordinary experiences through innovative technical production.”

Finally, Emma Peel arrives as head of brand and communications. Peel has 18 years experience in the sports industry with the likes of the UFC, IMG, LOCOG, UK Athletics and Women in Sport.

Tell has recently delivered events such as the 2022 & 2023 FIFA Club World Cups, 2023 AFC Asian Cup, ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2024, 2024 Futsal World Cup, 2024 England A vs Australia A Rugby Union and 2024 26th Arabian Gulf Cup.

Ellis said: “In response to the demand and opportunities which are coming to Tell, we’re entering into a period of growth which is incredibly exciting. That starts with strengthening our leadership team with some standout talent from the industry and opening international offices.”