Festival aims to uncover inspirational stories of amateur athletes and niche sports performed in remote areas of the world

The Athletic Coup Film Festival has opened submissions for its inaugural event in 2024.

The festival aims to uncover inspirational stories of both amateur and professional athletes, as well as niche sports performed in remote areas of the world, and will debut in Athens, Greece in May 2024. It is being run by The Coup PR agency.

One of a number of “pillars” must be covered for a film to be allowed to enter. These are athletic, self-motivational inspiration; the rarity of the sport depicted; a unique or special place where the sport is being played or practiced; the community aspect of the sport being featured; or education about the health benefits of physical activity.

All formats are allowed, including full documentaries, shorts, features, comedies, cartoons, experimental films, brand films, and submission information is here.