TNT Sports has launched its latest documentary – Unbreakable: England 2003.

The film tells the story of the 2003 Rugby World Cup winning team. It also marks the launch of the 03 Champions campaign, which aims to create a legacy of support for the next generation of retiring players.

The documentary premiered on free-to-air channel Quest and discovery+ on last night (Thursday 5 December) and will be shown on TNT Sports 1 next Wednesday (11 December) at 10.30pm.

Unbreakable: England 2003 tells the story of England’s World Cup winners in their own words.

Phil Vickery catches up with former teammates Steve Thompson, Trevor Woodman, Ben Cohen and Lewis Moody on the emotional, physical and financial struggles that some members of the squad have faced in retirement.

The film features unseen archive footage, as well as contributions from Martin Johnson, Lawrence Dallaglio, Jonny Wilkinson, Paul Grayson and Jason Robinson, reflecting on the journey from rugby’s transition into the professional era and the challenges some have faced after leaving the game.

The documentary was commissioned by TNT Sports and produced by Buzz 16.

The film’s launch coincides with the launch of the 03 Champions campaign, which aims to support those in need from the 03 team, and in the future, rugby players as they initially transition away from the sport.

The initiative aims to help with the transition from professional rugby into civilian life, addressing the challenges faced by retiring players. Their mission is to facilitate pathways into employment, education, and mental health support, using their experiences to create a better future for the next generation of retiring players.

Scott Young, group SVP content, production and business operations, WBD Sports Europe said: “England’s 2003 Rugby World Cup squad are a part of this country’s sporting history and we are honoured to be able to tell their story in this film. Whilst their accolades on the pitch are well-documented, there is another chapter of their story untold, hidden struggles which have affected some of the team and which are all too often common to those who after reaching the pinnacle of their game are not equipped for the challenges of life after retirement. We are proud to support the team in shining a light on this significant issue and the measures this iconic team are taking to support each other through the 03 Champions campaign.

“We are delighted to be able to make this moving and eye-opening documentary available to all audiences across free-to-air, linear and streaming, adding to our exclusively live rugby as we reach the end of our first season broadcasting the Autumn Nations Series.”

Phil Vickery, on behalf of 03 Champions, added: “Winning the World Cup in 2003 was an amazing experience for a team of thirty one men who gave everything they had to achieve rugby’s greatest accolade. This squad know the cost and sacrifice it takes to win a World Cup, however twenty years on, many of the squad are struggling and twenty years on we are only now truly opening up to each other.

“It’s been an emotional journey and we are coming together once again to support one another and to use our own experiences for the good of retiring rugby players in the future. This documentary charts the amazing highs, the untold stories of what it took and life since. It’s an emotional watch and we hope that rugby fans will tune in to watch this unique insight into the 2003 World Cup squad.”