Whisper has appointed Dan Johnson as its chief communications and marketing officer.

He will join the production company’s leadership team, reporting to CEO and co-founder Sunil Patel as well as working with the rest of the senior management team.

Johnson joins after over two years as SVP, group communications, at DAZN, and has also worked as executive director (digital, marketing and communications) for Sport England, as well as in senior advisory roles for Dow Jones and the NHS. The bulk of his career was spent at the Premier League, where he worked for over 16 years - leading its press relations and communications for almost 13 of those.

Patel said: “Whisper has established itself as a significant global player in premium sports and entertainment at scale. We are growing quickly and continually adapting to the fast-changing production landscape. I want a senior team that matches our ambition to become one of the biggest cross-sector agencies in the world. Having someone of Dan’s expertise, energy and experience join us at this stage of our journey is an endorsement of how far Whisper has come, and how much more we want to achieve.”

Johnson said: “What Whisper has accomplished to date is hugely impressive. Their sustained and sustainable growth across the sports and entertainment production sector, combined with the vision to do even more, is compelling. It’s an exciting business and time to join. I am really looking forward to working closely with Sunil and the whole Whisper team – they are natural storytellers, and their culture of enterprise and purpose is infectious.”

2024 saw Whisper pick up a number of new sport productions, including BBC Sports Personality of the Year and Roland-Garros, as well as continue its expansion into entertainment, producing the UK edition of Pictionary for ITV.