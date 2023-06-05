Whisper has made four hires to its creative and distribution teams, covering women’s football and documentaries.

Drew Masters joins the production company from Noah Media Group, where he had been head of distribution & marketing since 2017. He has also worked for Universal for five years, and will be distribution strategy executive at Whisper.

Also coming from Noah is Claudia Corbisiero. She was a producer at Sunset+Vine for four years until 2017, followed by directing/producing at Noah. She most recently produced and directed the upcoming Adam Hills: Grow Another Foot for Channel 4, as well as feature documentaries Finding Jack Charlton and Bobby Robson: More than a Manager, and series directed Cirque Blanc for the Olympic Channel. Corbisiero has also worked with brands such as the IOC, FIFA, UEFA and the ICC.

John Nicholson also joins the documentaries team, as well as being creative producer on Channel 4’s Paralympics coverage. He joins Whisper from BBC Sport, where he had been creative lead and worked across the Olympics, Wimbledon, Ski Sunday and Sports Personality of the Year. He also has BBC1 credits including Thierry Henry, My France, My Euro, and more.

Elsewhere, Grace Barber becomes senior producer in Whisper’s women’s football division and across other creative projects. She was programme editor of BBC1’s recent Women’s FA Cup Final for Whisper, and worked on key moments of the WSL. She was most recently freelance, but has also worked at the likes of BT Sport, IMG, and Sunset+Vine.

Sunil Patel, Whisper co-founder and CEO, said: “We’re really pleased to continue to attract the best in the business at Whisper. Team members who are not just great at their jobs, but also great people too. A huge welcome from the whole team to Drew, Grace, Claudia and John.

“As we grow, we continue to focus on our culture, to ensure we remain as agile, creative and ambitious as we were ten years ago. These new hires will help us to continue to deliver bold storytelling and maintain our speed of action across all areas. Never standing still.”