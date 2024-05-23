It follows Owens over 18 months, including some career highs and lows and his ultimate retirement announcement

Cardiff production house Whisper Cymru has made a documentary – Ken Owens: Y Sheriff – for S4C that follows the life of the former British & Irish Lions star and Wales rugby captain.

It goes behind-the-scenes with Owens over a period of 18 months, including some career highs, career lows and his ultimate retirement announcement.

The documentary shows Ken’s pride in representing his lifelong club, the Scarlets, along with the heart wrenching lows of fighting a career-ending injury.

The film captures Owens leading Wales as captain for the first time, as well as dealing with the threat of a strike by the national team.

His story is supported by interviews with Owens along with his family, former team mates – including Alun Wyn Jones (most capped International player) and Jonathan Davies (Wales & B&I Lions) – as well as with coaches, including Warren Gatland (Wales & B&I Lions Coach), Nigel Walker (Head of Performance WRU) and Phil Davies (Director of Rugby, World Rugby).

Whisper Cymru is the Welsh arm of Whisper. Carys Owens, MD Whisper Cymru said: “I’m proud of the production team, led by Siôn Jones, for their ability to gain trust with their subjects and to be able to film the intimate, and sometimes difficult and stressful, moments that sit around big sporting events.

“Being personally attached to this project was very different and sometimes challenging, but the team managed to lean into the raw moments of the past 18 months to give viewers a true insight into the life of a professional rugby player. Sport offers so many incredible stories and this documentary shows the brutality of professional sports, that can sometimes sit alongside the glory.”

Ken Owens: Y Sheriff airs Sunday 2 June at 9pm on S4C and is available with English subtitles.