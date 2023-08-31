Whisper Australasia has produced a behind-the-scenes docuseries following the All Blacks’ 2022 season.

In Their Own Words covers the 13 tests that the team played over five months, and was directed by Jon Wild, with Tim Dale-Fuller as executive producer. It features interviews with the players and coaches as they went through a tumultuous campaign that featured defeats to Ireland and South Africa as well as a tie with England.

The series will be released on NZR+, which is New Zealand Rugby’s digital platform that offers exclusive access to the team.

James Gemmell, Whisper Australasia MD, said: “The All Blacks are an iconic team in world sport, but they are also famously protective of their environment. The opportunity to work so closely with the team, and all those at New Zealand Rugby, was a rare and cherished experience that we as a production team viewed as a great responsibility.

“The documentary series chronicled the All Blacks’ season of 2022; a year in which the team faced many challenges. The players and coaches shared their experiences with great honesty, and that authenticity shines through in the documentary.

“It has also been a real privilege to work so closely with NZR as they embark on a new chapter in their history, with the launch of NZR+. It’s been a very exciting time to work alongside them.”

All Blacks captain Sam Cane added: “I was once that kiwi kid with a dream to become an All Black, I wanted to know everything about the players. This documentary on NZR+ offers fans a glimpse into what it’s like to be living our dream and will hopefully inspire them.”

All Blacks player Richie Mo’unga commented: “It’s great to be giving people an insight into our environment, what our day to day looks like, the pressures we have but also the pride and joy representing New Zealand brings us.”