The WSL and Women’s Championship have launched a social-first campaign for their fixtures taking place during the men’s international break, created by Little Dot Sport and Wing.

Women’s Football Weekend takes place 23/24 March, and includes Manchester City v Manchester United and Everton v Liverpool among a full set of fixtures from both divisions.

CGI assets have been created to feature in the video, marking the major clashes. For the Everton v Liverpool meet, a colossal banner unfurls from the summit of Radio City Tower in Liverpool. The Manchester derby sees two towering high-rise lockers, proudly branded in the distinctive colours of Manchester City and Manchester United, dominating the skyline. The iconic Roker Pier and Lighthouse transforms by being adorned with a half-and-half Sunderland and Durham scarf, while Regent Street is draped from top-to-toe in West Ham v Chelsea flags. You can watch it below.

The activation was conceptualised and executed by creative agency Wing, which was acquired by Little Dot in 2020. Little Dot Sport currently manages the WSL’s social accounts, and will lead on social strategy and distributing the assets.

Nikki Doucet, CEO of the Barclays Women’s Super League and Barclays Women’s Championship, said: “Women’s Football Weekend is one of the biggest weekends of the year for our sport and is a great opportunity to showcase the talented teams and players we have in our leagues. The weekend is a window into the elite level of women’s football, and we hope it draws more people in to engage with the sport going forward.”