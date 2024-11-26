Guy Meyers, director of customer success at Recurly, looks at how the pair can work together

Christmas is a time for family and friends, but more importantly it’s a time for premium entertainment content - and this year, thanks to a joint venture from the BBC and Netflix we have a Yuletide treat for all the family.

That’s right, Wallace and Gromit returns to our screens with the first full-length feature film in 19 years, ready to charm us with glorious mishaps and warm our hearts once again. The quintessential British double-act first crashed its claymation creation onto our screens back in the 1980s, and has grown to receive almost universal critical acclaim and international popularity.

The latest misadventure, Vengeance Most Fowl, is dropping on Christmas day on BBC iPlayer and BBC One, followed by its international release Netflix on 3 January 2025. But this isn’t the only recent partnership we’ve seen between streamers and broadcasters . Take the recent high-budget episodes of Doctor Who, made possible by Disney+’s collaboration with the BBC.

Perhaps we are entering a new era of cross-platform partnerships?

A dynamic duo

In the modern entertainment landscape it seems common to pit streaming services against broadcasters, but the reality is never that simple.

Broadcasters occupy an essential role in the British psyche, especially the BBC, as they have a unique ability to bring the nation together at key cultural moments. Whereas the Netflixes of the world can use their dynamic approach to try out new things, while taking advantage of a significantly larger budget and international reach.

It’s a bit like our genius inventor and his sensible canine friend. Digital native streamers, much like Wallace, are fantastic at innovation whereas the broadcasters, much like Gromit, carry a core level of wisdom from their years of experience. So bring them together and that’s where the magic happens.

Across the modern streaming landscape audiences enjoy their content from multiple platforms. We live in a world where people have more subscriptions than they realise, but in reality they value the unique offerings of each one. From the BBC’s perspective it’s a no-brainer to work with Netflix on projects like this.

The wrong trousers for the right browsers

Exporting quality British content worldwide is a major goal for this partnership. Modern streamers move beyond borders and we already recognise their ability to create a global buzz around a national show. Think back to the international excitement of Squid Game, a programme that would not have hit the big time if launched only on Korean linear broadcasters.

Viewers around the world have been charmed by Wallace and Gromit’s antics for years, likely culminating in the Oscar win for Curse of the Were-Rabbit back in 2005, so the appetite is clearly there. Netflix offers a truly universal distribution channel to pioneer the best of British television, and with Aardman content they know they can bring in the viewers - let’s not forget the success of much-anticipated Chicken Run sequel last year.

A loyal companion

Tapping into local communities is a strong play for a streaming service looking to maintain or grow its foothold in a particular region. Businesses want to gain loyalty from audiences, but that relationship must be built over years. Gromit wouldn’t be the loyal beagle that he is if not for the devotion he has to Wallace through their multi-decade friendship.

Jumping on popular British phenomena like Wallace and Gromit is a strong play for Netflix, showing that they understand what British audiences want in the UK, as well as providing the means to export that content globally.

Don’t forget the crackers

Rather than viewing other entertainment platforms as their very own Feathers McGraw, the sensible approach to creating high quality content that viewers love will always be through cooperation.

For many streaming platforms we are reaching a subscriber ceiling, meaning business strategy will have to adapt - moving from a position of continuous acquisition to one of improved value and service.

In placing a high priority on delivering the service and quality content that users want, traditional broadcasters and digital platforms will see their users become more loyal than ever before.

Guy Meyers is director of customer success at Recurly