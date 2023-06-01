Ratings

The Gallows Pole builds 1.1m

By Robin Parker 2023-06-01T10:12:00

Gallows Pole

WEDNESDAY: Shane Meadows’ first BBC drama opens on par with his 2019 C4 series The Virtues

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 