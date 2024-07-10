Sky

Sky Kids orders trio of UK orginal series

By Matilda Mitchell Graham 2024-07-10T08:34:00

JaimeAmorCMC_JYA_image_v3

YouTuber Jaime Amor will front show aming to boost emotional resilience

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 